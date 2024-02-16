Tata Consultancy Services Philippines opens new office at Panorama Tower in Taguig

Tata Consultancy Services Philippines has recently opened its new office at Panorama Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished Guests-of-Honor headed by Mr. Shambhu Santha Kumaran, Ambassador of India to the Philippines and Ms. Vivian S. Santos, Deputy Director General for Operations of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

The new office underscores TCS' commitment of investing in Philippines, a move aimed at bolstering the country's economic growth by expanding the business of supporting global and local customers. The expansion is expected to increase employment opportunities for locals, as TCS continues to expand its operations in the Asia Pacific region.

"Expanding our presence in the Philippines shows our commitment to nurturing local talent, fostering growth, and continue providing exceptional service to our valued clients. The new office will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of service to our existing customers while positioning for future success in this dynamic market", said Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines.

"At this new premise, we are also the first office to proudly showcase the newly refreshed TCS branding, our state-of-the-art facility in the Philippines embodies our commitment to innovation and collaboration. This milestone not only signifies our dedication to excellence but also represents a new chapter in our mission to deliver value to our clients and inspire our talented workforce,” Shiju added.

TCS Philippines’ Panorama Tower facility has a floor space of 3,462.42 sqm, to cater to a total of over 500 employees.

The facility is a representation of diversity that was designed with eclectic vibe to create a visually stimulating design with personality. The application of playful colors for conviviality, vibrancy, energy, and whimsy to space was used.

With a collaborative office space designed to be conducive and commodious, TCS employees will enjoy opportunities to engage and share ideas in a happy working environment. The utilization of a sustainable design that promotes environmentally friendly practices and encourages social responsibility among employees for a healthier indoor and enhanced social well-being experience.

It also contributes to a more conserved environment and efficient resource management.