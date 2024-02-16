SMPC celebrates double win at 20th Philippine Quill Awards

Integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) clinched two wins at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for its social development video campaign, “Anong Kwentong Semirara Mo?”

The campaign bagged an Excellence Award for Community Relations Category under the Community Management Division and an Award of Merit for Social Media Programs Category under the Communication Skills Division.

The Philippine Quill is one of the country’s most prestigious award-giving bodies in the field of business communication, recognizing organizations, and professionals who excel in achieving their business objectives and making meaningful societal change.

“These distinctions are a testament to our commitment to promote social development in the communities where we operate and inspire us to further drive positive change through effective use of communication,” says Maria Cristina Gotianun, SMPC president and COO.

The award-winning campaign features a series of 2-minute reels available on SMPC’s official Facebook Page and YouTube channel. The wide range of life-changing testimonials from its employees, partners, and community members serves as a prime example of how an integrated energy company can effectively find new and better ways to engage its stakeholders.

This year’s winners were selected from a pool of over 800 submissions, marking the largest number in the Philippine Quill’s 20-year history. The awarding ceremony was held at the Marriot Grand Ballroom on 22 January.