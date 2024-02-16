RE seen as URC Malvar fixture

Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp., or URC, started the construction of a new production plant in Malvar, Batangas that would boast sustainable features such as solar panels to generate electricity.

“This mega plant will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing technology — from the way it will be constructed to how it will be operated,” URC president and CEO Irwin Lee said on Thursday.

Lee said URC will utilize the Malvar plant to manufacture ihigh-quality products.

Construction of the factory will begin this year and expansion will span some 10 to 15 years. When completed, it will cover an area of 30.7 hectares and employ some 3,000 workers directly and indirectly.

Modernized operations

“The manufacturing lines to be installed in Malvar will incorporate design improvements that will further reduce material resource inputs, production wastage, labor efforts, and energy as well as water consumption,” he said.

The food and beverage giant in the Philippines, URC, is actively transitioning its energy consumption to rely more heavily on renewable sources.

This shift is evident through the installation of solar panels at multiple locations, including facilities within the Philippines and manufacturing hubs in Thailand and Vietnam.