PNG pedophile barred at NAIA

A Papua New Guinean national who was convicted of pedophilia in Australia was recently denied entry into the Philippines by Bureau of Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the passenger as Arthur Stuart, a 23-year-old male who was excluded at NAIA Terminal 1 on 9 February upon his arrival on board an Air New Guinea flight from Port Moresby.

Tansingco said that, as in the case of other alien pedophiles previously intercepted at the airport, Stuart was excluded pursuant to Sec. 29(a)3 of the Philippine Immigration Act, which forbids the entry of foreigners who were charged or convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

Stuart’s presence here in the country, according to the BI chief, puts our Filipino women and children in grave danger.

Stuart was found guilty for sexual penetration of a kid over 13 but under 16 on 24 March 2022, by a court in Perth, Western Australia, according to information provided by the BI-Interpol unit.

It is alleged that between January and March of 2021, Stuart induced a 14-year-old girl’s pregnancy. A DNA test confirmed Stuart’s biological father.

Meanwhile, the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit reported the interception of another American pedophile at NAIA Terminal 1 last Monday.

The BCIU identified the American passenger as Timothy James Foley, a 64-year-old who was excluded after he arrived in the country via an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

According to the BI-Interpol unit, Foley was a registered sex offender who was convicted by a court in Kings County, California, on 14 August 2018 for the crime of possession and control of child pornography.

BI-BCIU said that both Stuart and Foley were already boarded on the next available flight back to their port of origin. Their names were also included on the BI blacklist, which banned them from re-entering the country in any international port.