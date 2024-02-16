MMDA to intensify clearing operations

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday vowed to work closely with barangay officials in the 17 cities and one municipality of Metro Manila to further educate residents on traffic rules and regulations.

MMDA assistant general manager for Operations David Angelo Vargas said he will work more closely with barangay officials to help residents understand traffic rules and regulations, and even the barangay’s own anti-illegal parking ordinance.

Vargas said they don’t want to affect the livelihood of the people in the barangays where their personnel are conducting clearing operations in their respective areas.

“We don’t want to hurt their livelihood. We also don’t want to just tow as we want a win-win solution in this campaign of ours so we decided to inform them to explain the rigors of the said campaign,” Vargas said.

Some village chiefs admitted that they are also having a hard time telling their constituents who keep on arguing with them.

Data from the MMDA showed that they made 56 apprehensions, including 17 illegally parked vehicles that got towed and also targeted sari-sari stores and eateries that were occupying the sidewalks of Barangay 662 in an operation last Wednesday.

The MMDA said the storeowners were already given a warning during a previous clearing operation in the area.

But one vendor said she hoped the MMDA had given them more time to fix their make-shift stores, which were mostly connected to their houses.

While there is nothing wrong with making a living, Vargas said such small businesses should not be crowding walkways and causing unnecessary traffic.