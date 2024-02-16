Gadon lauds PhilHealth, Marcos admin for 'doing best' to serve people

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon was all praises to Philippine Health Insurance Corporation for its 29 years of existence as it celebrated its anniversary last 14 February at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

Speaking as the guest of honor, Gadon said PhilHealth managed to hurdle the controversies hurled at the institution and still continue its mandate to serve Filipinos who needs medical care.

Like the Marcos Administration, Gadon said, PhilHealth is also doing it's best in "attaining our aspiration to become successful country."

"Under the administration of PBBM, effective 14 February 2024 tumaas ang subsidy ng Philheatlh sa mga bills ng member patients na naging 30 percent, sa kabila nang pagsuspinde ng increase of premium ni PBBM. May mga nadagdag rin sa illness and services covered," Gadon said.

He added that the appointment of Emmanuel Ledesma as PhilHealth chief executive officer by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the reason how the health institution regain its posture in administering the National Health Insurance Program amid controversies.

Gadon said the goverment has also been hounded by controversies hurled by critics of President Marcos Jr. but did not mention any of the President's achievements.

“We are facing again negativism and a lot of criticism against our President and the Administration, but they do not mention that our inflation rate now is 2.8 percent, very low from 2020, from year 2019 actually. It hit almost 8 percent in the last administration. Hindi ko naman sila bini-blame because of the pandemic. But from a high of 8 percent to 2.8 percent, that is already something that we should be happy about,” the presidential adviser pointed out.

And like PhilHealth that employs and appoint personnel necessary for it's operations, the Marcos administration according to Gadon was able to provide jobs to it's people.

“Our employment rate now is 96.9 percent, this is the highest employment rate in 18 years. Di ba napakagandang achievement ng administration yun In 18 years, ngayon lang nagkaroon ng employment rate na ganyan,” Gadon stated.

“These things will of course help us in nation building and in attaining our aspiration to become successful country and for doing that and by doing that, health sector is very much needed and PhilHealth is going to give it, PhilHealth is going to contribute to this nation building. Mabuhay ang PhilHealth!” Gadon said.