DPWH completes road project in Albay

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Friday that it has completed a road project in Polongui, Albay Province.

The DPWH said the project is seen to provide a safer and more convenient access between two agricultural barangays in Polangui, Barangays Gotob and Pinagdapugan.

Stretching 1.87 kilometer, the new two-lane concrete paved Gotob-Pinagdapugan Road was completed with road shoulders, lined canals, box culverts as drainage, and slope protection along strategic areas.

As additional safety feature, the entire road stretch was installed with solar-powered LED lights to improve road visibility at night.

The local road project in Polangui cost P50 milliion.