DOJ chief Remulla to receive Asia's top public service award

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla will be bestowed “Asia’s Outstanding Leader in Public Service” this year for his exemplary leadership by award-giving body Asia’s Influential Leader Awards.

Remulla, known as a dedicated public servant, has affirmed his loyalty and unwavering commitment to the Filipino people, untiringly giving his best to the pursuit of justice.

In the recent "Boses ng Bayan" Annual Cabinet Officials Performance Report 2023, Remulla secured an impressive third-place ranking, clearly demonstrating his resolve to bring justice equally to the Filipino people regardless of belief, race, and status.

“I am truly grateful to receive this distinguished award. Thank you AILA for this incredible honor,” Justice Secretary Remulla said.

“I will hold this award as a mark of my achievements. This will inspire me every day and motivate me to continue to work harder,” Remulla added.

Given to outstanding leaders in recognition and appreciation for their significant impact, achievements, and contributions to society, the award underwent a rigorous process by a meticulous awards council composed of deserving and competent individuals.

The most prestigious award will be given tonight, 16 February 2024, at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.