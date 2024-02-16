Comelec to accept withdrawal of PI signatures even without reason

The Commission on Elections said Friday that the poll body will be accepting withdrawal form of signature sheets for People's Initiativeeven without reason.

"With or without the reason/s, we will accept the withdrawal forms," Comelec Chaiperson George Garcia said in a message to reporters.

Comelec reiterated it following the statements made by Senators Imee Marcos and Joel Villanueva that there is no need for people to explain their reason for withdrawing their signatures.

On Thursday, the poll body released the withdrawal form of signature sheets and petition for PI.

This after Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa urged Comelec to hasten its issuance of directives to assist individuals seeking the withdrawal of their signature in PI forms--pushing for Charter change.