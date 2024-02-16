Boracay remains AirAsia Philippines’ top island destination for 2024

Boracay remains the top choice for solo and group travelers on AirAsia Philippines, outshining Bohol, Cebu, and Puerto Princesa as the most sought-after getaway destination.

The most recent data from AirAsia Philippines reveals that 250,000 travelers have already selected and reserved tickets to the island for travel in February, March, April, and May. Out of the 377,000 tourists who were flown to the island last year, 72% have already arrived. The Department of Tourism and the Local Government of Aklan are optimistic that the growing number of visitors will bolster Boracay's economy, with over 2.3 million expected to visit the island this year.

Boracay ranks among the top 3 most popular domestic destinations for visitors. It attracts guests not only in the summer, but throughout the year. Amid the pandemic, it became a popular spot for remote work arrangements. Now, the island has regained its popularity for both short and long vacations, stated AirAsia's Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan.

To enhance the travel experience, especially for tourists planning an extended stay on the picturesque island, TravelOnlinePH, in partnership with AirAsia PH, has inaugurated its Travel and Service Center right in the heart of Boracay. This facility caters to travelers seeking to reschedule their flights, explore other flight options, or secure budget-friendly accommodations, travel experiences, and various travel-related services with the assistance of experienced travel advisors.

Located at Station 2, AirAsia's Travel & Service Center is conveniently situated for guests, being close to mid-range hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, and bars.

Visitors travel to the island to relax and enjoy their vacation, and our goal is to consistently ensure that booking their flights is stress-free. Dailisan also congratulated TravelOnlinePH on reaching this significant achievement, emphasizing their longstanding reputation as a dependable offline partner.

You may now book your trip and stay updated on the latest policies, promotions, and travel warnings by using the AirAsia Superapp and the airline's official website, www.airasia.com.