Advanced eSIM promises seamless internet anywhere

All-Filipino tech company Advanced Abilities has launched Advanced eSIM, a digital SIM card offering travelers cost-effective and seamless internet access in over 150 countries.

Replacing traditional SIM cards and pocket Wi-Fi devices, Advanced eSIM allows users to purchase data plans directly on their smartphones, starting at $3 for 7 days and 1GB. Plans reach up to 20GB, with some regions offering bundled coverage for multiple countries.

“We strive to bring affordable connectivity to Filipinos worldwide,” said CEO Angelo Antonio Buendia. “Advanced eSIM offers secure, hassle-free data access, eliminating the need for physical SIM swaps or Wi-Fi rentals.”

Frequent travelers can purchase multiple eSIMs, which activate upon arrival at their chosen destinations. The service is compatible with most unlocked smartphones.

Advanced Abilities, established in 2018, aims to empower Filipinos through innovative technology solutions. They offer products and services in healthcare, insurance, migrant welfare and IT.