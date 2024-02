LATEST

Senate Justice and Human Rights panel conducts public inquiry

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, joint with Finance, begins a public hearing on Granting Philippine Citizenship to Aleksandr Korovin (by Sen. Tolentino and Reps. A.B. Tolentino and F. Dy), Granting Philippine Citizenship to Li Duan Wang (by Reps. Salceda and J.M. Ferrer), and Creation of Courts (by Reps. Cagas, Yap, Alvarez, et al.) on Thursday, 15 February 2024. Senator Francis Tolentino presides over the inquiry.