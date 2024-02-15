Pinoys seen to live longer

The average life expectancy of Filipinos slightly increased to 71.79 years, compared to 71.41 in 2021, United Nations data showed.

People in Hong Kong and Japan have an average life expectancy of 85 years, while in the Central African Republic, it stands at 54 years.

On a worldwide scale, the average lifespan from birth is projected to increase from 72.8 years in 2019 to 77.2 years by 2050.

Although significant strides have been made to narrow the gap in longevity between nations, the UN said substantial disparities still exist.

“In 2021, life expectancy at birth in the least developed countries lagged seven years behind the global average due largely to persistently high levels of child and maternal mortality, as well as violence, conflict and the continuing impact of the HIV epidemic,” the UN reported.