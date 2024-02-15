PAGCOR to appeal for old benefits in new pay scheme

A motion for reconsideration will be filed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation asking that employee benefits discontinued under the agencies new salary scheme be retained.

As a government-owned and controlled corporation under the supervision and regulation of the GCG, PAGCOR received from GCG the Authority to Implement its new Compensation and Position Classification System last 31 January.

Discontinued

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said, in a memorandum to employees issued today, 14 February 2024, that while the agency’s CPCS led to the upward adjustment of basic salaries, other employee benefits and incentives were discontinued in the new system.

“As part of our commitment to promote employee welfare, we will appeal to the GCG for the retention of some employee benefits such as meal allowance, healthcare program, relocation expense for transferred employees, morale and welfare activities, among others, that help us build and retain a competent workforce,” Tengco said.

Greatest asset

“Management recognizes the fact that human resource remains our greatest asset. As one of the largest revenue earners and contributors to the national coffers, we need to optimize employee engagement to meet and exceed our revenue targets,” the Pagcor chief added.

PAGCOR employees will start receiving their adjusted salaries today, 15 February.