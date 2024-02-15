Muntinlupa seniors, PWDs land jobs at Jollibee

Up to four Muntinlupa senior citizens and 15 persons with disabilities (PWDs) were among those hired-on-the-spot from a total of 167 applicants at the recently concluded Mega Jobs Fair at the SM Center Muntinlupa.

The batch is the latest in the City of Muntinlupa which is giving work opportunities to seniors and PWDs in cooperation with the Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), which includes restaurants such as Greenwich and Burger King.

Lola Anicia, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the City Government for the opportunity, saying, “Malaking tulong ito para sa amin, pandagdag sa pambili ng pagkain, pambaon ng apo, at pambili rin ng maintenance. Napakalaking blessing nito para sa mga katulad naming seniors. Sana magtuloy-tuloy ang ganitong programa.”

Mayor Ruffy Biazon lauded JFC and other establishments for giving seniors and PWDs more chances to be productive for the benefit of their families and respective communities.

The seniors and PWDs, who undertook an orientation program February 1, will be assigned in various Jollibee, Greenwich, and Burger King restaurants at Alabang Town Center, Festival Mall, SM Muntinlupa, and Shell Susana Heights-SLEX.

The employment of seniors and PWDs is the result of a recently-signed memorandum of agreement between JFC and the City Government through the Public Employment Service Office to provide opportunities for livelihood and to enhance self-sustainability.