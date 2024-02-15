MinDA celebrates 14 years of transformational growth in Mindanao

DAVAO CITY — Over the past 14 years, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has undergone remarkable journey of transformational growth and resilience for the people of Mindanao.

As the agency celebrates its 14the founding anniversary and the 30th founding anniversary of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) sub-regional cooperation, Secretary Maria Belen Acosta said that serving Mindanao truly defines their organizational relevance, contribution, and impact to Mindanao and the sub-region’s socio-economic landscape.

MinDA was conceived on 17 February 2010 from the former Mindanao Economic Development Council (MEDCo) through Republic Act 9996 while, the BIMP-EAGA cooperation was established on 24 March 1994 in this city by then Heads of State of the four member countries.

“As Mindanawons, we take huge pride on how “historical and historic” these two important institutions have continuously transformed. Amidst the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, we remain strong, innovative, and enduring in the quest to contribute in the sustained growth of Mindanao and the BIMP-EAGA region,” Acosta added.

The sub-region covers the entire sultanate of Brunei Darussalam; the provinces of Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, and West Papua of Indonesia; the states of Sabah and Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan in Malaysia; and the island of Mindanao and the province of Palawan in the Philippines.

“As the Chairperson of MinDA, I would like to emphasize that we will not reach this milestone as the highest public institution in Mindanao, without each and one of you - our constant and supportive local and international partners in development,” she said, adding that the partnership brought positive change in the lives of the Mindanaoans.