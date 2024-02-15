MIDP 2028 nod propels maritime sector

The Marina chief also thanked Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista for his staunch support in the development and updating of the MIDP.

“The collaborative efforts between Marina, the DoTr along its partner agencies have been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the Philippine maritime industry, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the implementation phase of the MIDP,” she said.

Malaluan said that Marina is particularly pleased with the inclusion of measures to modernize and expand the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, enhance maritime transport safety and security, and promote environmental sustainability.

“These initiatives will not only propel the growth of the maritime sector but also contribute to the overall welfare of our citizens and the protection of our marine resources,” she said.

Marina is committed to working closely with the relevant government agencies, the private sector, and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the MIDP.

“We are ready to lend our expertise and support to the MIDP Technical Board in carrying out its mandate and fulfilling the objectives outlined in Executive Order No. 55,” Malaluan said.