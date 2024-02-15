Meat sneak

It’s easy to know if food is spoiled. Residents of a subdivision in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City were recently bothered by a foul smell emanating from a parked car and alerted police, suspecting there was a dead person inside.

When the car was opened, no corpse was found. Instead, a spoiled roast pig head was inside, GMA News reported.

Apparently, the car’s owner was arrested and detained by police earlier over a scuffle with security guards of the gated community, leaving the car and the lechon inside it unattended for several hours.

Not all bad-smelling food is spoiled, though. Someone returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo was stopped by US Customs and Border Protection officers at Boston Logan Airport last month.

The incident arose from security dogs sniffing the guy’s luggage, alerting the CBP agents of its suspicious contents. When asked what was inside, the unnamed traveler said he had brought dried fish from the DRC.

Inspectors opened the man’s luggage to verify it was the smelly dried fish, but they found nothing of the sort. Instead, there were mummified monkeys inside.

The traveler said he brought the dehydrated bodies of four dead monkeys into the US for his consumption, according to CBP spokesperson Ryan Bissette, ABC News reported.

So-called bush meat is banned in the US because it could spread germs and diseases like the deadly Ebola virus, posing grave danger to the public.

Bissette said the bush meat smuggler was not charged, but the four kilos of mummified monkeys were seized for destruction, according to ABC News.