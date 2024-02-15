Kris Aquino asks for prayers as she tries biological medicine

As her health condition reaches an alarming level, Queen of Talk Kris Aquino is asking for prayers as she tries a biological medicine 19 February.

“Ngayon ako hihingi talaga. I’m sorry, pero parang ang kapal ng mukha ko na ang tagal niyo na akong pinagdarasal (This time I will really ask. I’m sorry to be asking you for more as it seems you all have been praying for me for so long). But I really need it now,” she said on Wednesday during her one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda on Fast Talk.

Aquino revealed that Monday is a crucial day for her as “papasok ako sa ospital at may susubukan kaming biological na gamot (I will be admitted in the hospital and we will try a biological medicine). This is my chance to save my heart.”

“Because kung hindi ito tumalab (Because if it does not work), I stand a very strong chance of having cardiac arrest. As in... puwedeng tumigil na lang ‘yung pagtibok ng puso (it could mean my heart will stop),” she shared.

“So, may gamot na susubukan, but there’s a very big risk involved with that medicine because hindi binibigay ang gamot na ito na hindi ka binibigyan muna ng (they don’t give you this medicine without first giving you) steroids,” she added.

On Monday, Aquino will be given a baby dose of that medicine to see if her body can take it. If the first dose is a success, she will be given a second one. She needs four doses of this medication.

“Hindi (It is not) predictable,” she cautioned.

What’s making Aquino’s condition delicate is that she has “very low hemoglobin and fluctuating blood pressure.”

“Nagsisimula na ‘yung pamamaga ng tuhod ko at mga buto-butong naglalabasan (The swelling of my knees has started and the bones are almost showing). Right now, they’re classifying it as an autoimmune mixed connective tissue disease. Falling under that, Boy, is either SLE or lupus or it could be rheumatoid arthritis,” she explained.

Aquino related that while she was in Houston and had not fully recovered from Covid-19, she had a fourth diagnosis.

“Mayroon akong (I have a) crest syndrome... nakakatakot yon kasi ang inaatake naman non, e, yung ating (that’s really scary because that attacks the) lungs,” she revealed.

Aquino confessed that she’s not ready to die as “Bimb is only sixteen. I made a promise to him na until he becomes an adult, I will really do everything.”

“Kasi, hindi naman sikreto sa mga tao that ang kuya niya falls under the autism spectrum. Ako lang ang nagpalaki sa dalawa. Kailangan pa nila ako (Because, it’s not a secret to the people that his older brother falls under the autism spectrum. I was the only one who raised them. They still need me),” she said.

“But after Monday, wala na akong immunity, puwede na akong dapuan ng kahit anong sakit at wala na akong panlaban dun (But after Monday, I no longer have immunity. I can be inflicted with any sickness and I don’t have any defense for it),” she added.