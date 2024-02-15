Galido to Batanes’ locals: Volunteer, join Army reservists

Residents in Batanes are encouraged to volunteer and become Army reservists as the government targets strengthening the strategic archipelago defense posture in the country’s northernmost outposts.

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido made the call after Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ordered for development of military structures in the island province and an increased military presence.

In a media interview at the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday, Galido was asked how many personnel they inclined to deploy in the area.

“We’re not planning to deploy, we are encouraging our fellow Filipinos (in Batanes) to volunteer, to be a patriot and be a reservist. We don’t need to deploy them, because they are already reservists in the area,” he replied.

Galido said army reservists also play crucial roles in defending the island province—which is relatively close to Taiwan.

“The defense of our country does not only involve regular forces but also we need the help of our reservists,” he added, noting that reservists have already initial knowledge on the terrains in the area, which will become more advantage to the country’s forces.

Galido did not give the number of reservists they are planning to accept but emphasized “that the more we get reservists the better for the country.”

Based on the Philippine Statistics Authority record, Batanes has 18,831 population as of 2020.

Teodoro’s directive came after his visitation at the province’s Naval Detachment Basco, ND Mavulis, and the soon-to-be-completed multi-agency outpost in Mahatao—all located in Batanes province on 7 February.

China recently resented Teodoro’s order for more troops in Batanes and accused the Philippines of “playing with fire” on the “Taiwan question.”

The Department of National Defense, however, said China "has no business to warn" the Philippines about what it does within its territory, noting that the defense sector “is mandated to secure the sovereignty of the State and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution.”

The DND also emphasized that the defense chief’s directive is part of the country’s strict implementation of its Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept “to address the Philippines’ vulnerabilities as well as to enhance the capability to defend national interest through certain long-term plans.