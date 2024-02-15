FDA warns vs 19 unregistered food products

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned the public against the purchase and consumption of 20 food products.

In an advisory, the FDA cautioned the public not to consume and purchase “Five K Spices & Herbs Chili Powder,” “Five K Spices & Herbs Paprika Powder,” “Aika’s Peanut Butter Creamy & Delicious,” “Food Bucket Organic Cabbage Juice,” “Narangd Cider Zero,” “The Ruby Pantry Creamy Pesto Powder,” “The Ruby Pantry Semolina Pasta Fusili Carrots,” “The Ruby Pantry Oats Cereal,” “The Ruby Pantry Oats Cereal (with Dragon Fruit & Banana),” “WL Panda Fresh Egg Choco Cookies,” “Nature’s Bounty Women’s Multi Vitamin Gummies 50mg Collagen,” “Brilliant Dried Thyme Leaves,” “Brilliant Celery Powder,” “Brilliant Food Color Orange” and “Sampaguita Kropeck (Shrimp Flavored Cracker.)”

Also in the list are “Brilliant Oregano Powder,” “RP Paombong Vinegar,” “FCE Lingayen Pangasinan’s Best Pure Patis,” “Brilliant Palm Cooking Oil” and “Brilliant Turmeric Powder.”

The FDA, through its online monitoring or post-marketing surveillance, found that the above-mentioned products are not registered and have no corresponding certificate of product registration.

“The manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited,” the FDA said.

“Since this food product has not gone through the evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” it added.

The FDA also warned all concerned establishments not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food products until CPR is issued, otherwise “regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued.”

It also urged the public to always check if a product is registered with the FDA by using the FDA Verification Portal feature at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.