DSWD advocates for protection of children from digital abuse

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development expressed support towards the protection of children against online sexual abuse or exploitation during the Safer Internet Day for Children Philippines (SID PH) 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Tuesday (13 February).

DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies Emmeline Aglipay Villar and alternate Co-Chair to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, underscored the need to strengthen efforts towards the prevention and protection of children from risks and abuses in the digital world through the implementation of Republic Act No. 11930 or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

"The full implementation of the law requires us to unite and amplify the mechanisms and systems of concerned government agencies, private entities, and partner institutions to block and filter the dissemination of online child sexual abuse material and child sexual exploitation materials," Undersecretary Villar said.

"However, we must also strengthen our efforts in terms of capacitating other stakeholders, the children themselves, parents, guardians, relatives, and their communities to arm them with the necessary knowledge to be responsible digital users themselves," the DSWD senior official pointed out.

The SID PH 2024 banners the theme, “OSAEC at CSAEM ating sugpuin, implementasyon ng R.A. 11930 sama-samang patatagin!”

The two-day activity was aimed at providing children and youth participants with a platform for meaningful conversations and dialogues regarding their digital life, the advantages, risks, and responsible use of the internet and social media platforms.

The event was organized by the National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM), in partnership with Plan International Pilipinas with the support of UNICEF Philippines.

In support of the efforts to fight OSAEC, the DSWD is pushing for the establishment of the NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM one-stop-shop processing center for victim-survivors of OSAEC and other related cases of abuse and exploitation of children.

The DSWD is in the process of further strengthening its Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons (RRPTP), the flagship program of the Department in providing comprehensive and holistic psychosocial services for victim-survivors of Trafficking in Persons (including OSAEC), their families, and communities.

The DSWD is also conducting capacity building to duty bearers and service providers specifically in the agency's regional offices and Local Social Welfare and Development Offices to enhance their skills on providing programs and services to OSAEC victims.