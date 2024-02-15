DPWH completes 2 road infra projects in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Thursday said it has completed two infrastructure projects that will benefit motorists and residents in the towns of Laur and Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija.

DPWH Regional Office III Director Roseller Tolentino said the slope protection walls along Jct. Tabang-Gabaldon Road in Barangay San Vicente in Laur, Nueva Ecija was implemented and completed in the amount of P15.01 million.

According to Tolentino, the project now benefits an average of 5,100 daily motorists in the area.

"To enhance the access road's safety and resilience, a 136-linear meter single-slop parapet wall with steel sheet pile foundations was built to prevent soil erosion and alleviate overflowing of sediments due to the road's proximity in Pampanga River," he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.23-kilometer local road sections leading to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Barangay Kalikid Norte were also paved by the DPWH Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office.

The 18.6-million road implementation project is seen to significantly improve the connectivity of the agricultural communities in Barangay Kalikid Norte and Barangay Camp Tinio to the national road.

Tolentino said the completed access road had addressed the unceasing concerns of the residents about rough roads and water-filled potholes that cause accidents in the area.