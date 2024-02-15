Davao City gov't aids Matina Aplaya fire victims

DAVAO CITY — The city government here provided assistance to the fire victims in Purok Del Carmen, Barangay Matina Aplaya, on Tuesday evening.

Teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and the City Health Office (CHO) attended to the needs of the families affected by the conflagration on the night of 13 February.

The CDRRMO - Central 911 Fire Suppression Team assisted in putting out the fire.

The CHO also deployed medical desks and the team from CSWDO initiated community cooking and provided modular tents, mats, and blankets for the fire victims, who took shelter at the Matina Aplaya Barangay Gym.

As of the latest data, the fire affected 15 families, five of whom are house owners, three renters, and two boarders, or a total of 35 individuals.

Some of these families took shelter at the Matina Aplaya Barangay Gym while others stayed with their relatives.

The CSWDO, as of Wednesday morning, continues validating the number of houses destroyed or partially damaged.