Comelec warns public vs. multiple voter registrations

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday warned the public against multiple voter registration, noting that registering more than once is considered an election offense and is punishable by law.

In a televised briefing, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said it delisted 500,000 double and multiple registrants last year.

"Tingin po namin diyan, 100,000 diyan ay sinadya talaga [at] kakasuhan po namin ng election offense (We think that 100,000 of them are intentional and will be charged with election offense)," Laudiangco said.

"Ang pagrerehistro po ng dalawa o higit pang beses para ang maging purpose po ay flying voter ay pinaparusahan ng batas bilang election offense (Registering two or more times for the purpose of being a flying voter is punishable by law as an election offense)," he added.

The poll body official said an election offense case is punishable with one to six years imprisonment, removal of right to vote, and disqualification to hold public office.

"Nakakasiguro po kami na mahuhuli namin kayo. Lahat po ng magrerehistro samin ngayon, whether nagre-reactivate, nagta-transfer, o iba pa... makikita po namin yan dahil sinasalang po namin ang inyong applications sa aming automated fingerprint identification system kung saan makikita namin kung meron kayong nauna o iba pang rehistro (We can be sure that we will catch you. Everyone who registers with us now, whether reactivating, transferring or others, we will see that because we are screening your applications in our automated fingerprint identification system where we will see if you have a previous or other registration)," he explained.

"Pag nakita po namin yan at sinadya po ninyo, under oath po ang ating registration form, kayo po ay kakasuhan namin ng election offense sa pagiging double o multiple registrants (If we see that you did it on purpose, our registration form is under oath, we will charge you with an election offense for being double or multiple registrant)," he added.

Filipinos have until 30 September to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections.