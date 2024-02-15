Comelec releases withdrawal form of signature sheets, petition for PI

The Commission on Election on Thursday released the withdrawal form of signature in signature sheets and petition for People's Initiative.

This after Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Wednesday urged the poll body to hasten its issuance of directives to assist individuals seeking the withdrawal of their signatures in PI forms--pushing for Charter change.

During the Senate Committee Hearing on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, Dela Rosa said there are individuals who have manifested their intention to withdraw signatures in the signature sheets or petition for PI.

"Comelec's acceptance of withdrawal forms is for recording pursposes only and shall not be constructed as formal action by the Commission on the signature sheets/petition for People's Initiative," the poll body said.

The Comelec said the form is available in the Offices of the Election Officers nationwide forms can be submitted to the same office.