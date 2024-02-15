Celebrate love: Top 5 experiences await at SM by the Bay this Valentine’s Day

Go on an adventure with loved ones aboard the Lolly Swing ride.Get fully absorbed in the celebration of love as Valentine's Day (V-Day) takes center stage! Whether you’re dating exclusively, getting to know each other, in a relationship, happily married, or purely want to celebrate love with family and friends, explore these five fun V-Day activities that SM By the Bay Amusement Park has to offer.

MOA EYE. Enjoy an intimate V-Day date with the stellar view of the Manila Bay sunset from the MOA Eye. Book a ride at one of the four VIP gondolas, adorned with lights and flowers, for an extra sweet celebration of Valentine’s Day and the perfectly-timed International Ferris Wheel Day from February 12 until the end of the month.

Get VIP gondola tickets for only 250php, while regular tickets are priced at 200php.

CRUISE BY THE BAY. Witness the breathtaking sunset and city lights at night as you cruise along Manila Bay with your special someone, friends, or family. Fall in love with the unobstructed Manila skyline view while feeling the cool breeze against your skin. Tickets for the boat ride are priced at 200php for a 30-minute ride.

DROP TOWER: Experience the thrill of gravity at the Drop Tower ride! This heart-racing ride towers 40 feet high, lifting passengers to the top before releasing them to free fall, intensifying the excitement. Let this exhilarating experience, for only 120php, make you scream your heartache away.

LOLLY SWING. Have fun with your family, friends, and special someone on the Lolly Swing ride. This colorful, candy-themed ride features a unique swing with a bucket seat, providing a sweet ride as it rotates, raises you in the air, and swings. Enjoy a ride on the Lolly Swing for only 60php.

CAROUSEL. Experience the magic of the Grand Carousel ride, perfect for kids and kids-at-heart. For only 60php, create fairy-tale memories as you enjoy the charm of riding a genuine antique horse on this classic and timeless ride. It’s a truly romantic ride that delights the heart.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day at SM By the Bay Amusement Park is sure to ignite your romance, strengthen bonds, and celebrate togetherness while creating #HappyMemoriesInLove

SM By the Bay Amusement Park is open daily from 1PM to 12MN, and on weekends and holidays from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Ride-All-You-Can tickets are available on METRODEAL - https://bit.ly/MetrodealxSMBYAP, KLOOK - https://bit.ly/KLOOKxSMBYAP, and STARDEALS - https://stardeals.ph/deals/sm-by-the-bay-amusement-park. See you at the Park!