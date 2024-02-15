Cebu Archdiocese opposes people's initiative

The Archdiocese of Cebu expressed its opposition against people's initiative and supports the stance of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

In a press conference on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said while he respects the decision of individuals who signed the petition for Charter change as they have the right to do; the signing of the petition in exchange for financial assistance or other forms of reward is another issue particularly if this was initiated by politicians or influential people.

"That is another reason why we said no to the signature campaign. Do they understand what they are signing?" Palma said.

He added that the Archdiocese of Cebu will adopt the CBCP's stance and will refrain from issuing a separate statement on the matter.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu and Mandaue Cities confirmed receiving signatures for PI.

Comelec Cebu City north district election supervisor Atty. Marchel Sarno confirmed to DAILY TRIBUNE that his office received 47,000 signatures. While about 33,000 signatures were received by Comelec Mandaue.

CBCP President Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David in a statement said the Filipinos should disallow the so-called " deceptive systems" to continue, citing the signature campaign of the People's Initiative was not a result of careful study and discussion.

"It involves deception and disregard for our true and free participation in the democratic process of our country, is that good?, " David said.

Recently, Senator Imee Marcos disclosed on receiving reports that P20 million per legislative Congressional districts were promised to having a reward for the signature campaign for PI.

Comelec suspended all proceedings concerning the people's initiative.