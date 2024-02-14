When Cupid and ashes collide

What was supposed to be a day of romance, chocolates, and overpriced bouquets turned out to be an intriguing juxtaposition as Cupid’s arrow got tangled up in a mess of ashes yesterday, thanks to the cosmic comedy of Valentine’s Day coinciding with Ash Wednesday.

This convergence presented a unique interplay between expressions of love and acts of penance, sparking contemplation on how these two seemingly disparate observances may have influenced each other’s celebration.

As we all know, Valentine’s Day has evolved into a day of expressing love and affection towards partners, family and friends.

From heart-shaped chocolates to heart-shaped jewelry, it’s like a Hallmark explosion in the name of love. Restaurants are booked solid, flower shops rake in the dough, and cheesy romantic comedies are on every TV channel. It’s the day when even the most cynical among us can’t help but feel a twinge of warmth in our otherwise cold, dead hearts.

But then, just when you thought you had your plans all sorted out, in swooped Ash Wednesday, like the ultimate party pooper. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time of fasting, repentance, and solemn reflection for Christians around the world.

Instead of heart-shaped chocolates, you got a forehead smeared with ash, and instead of a romantic dinner, you were contemplating your mortality and wondering if giving up carbs for 40 days was worth it.

So, how exactly did this collision of holidays affect celebrations? Well, for starters, lovers must have forgotten about indulging in a decadent Valentine’s Day feast. Gone were the oysters, champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Instead, they must have found themselves choking down a sad salad while staring longingly at the dessert menu they knew they couldn’t order from.

Normally, Valentine’s Day is all about lavish displays of affection — expensive jewelry, elaborate bouquets, maybe even a surprise trip to Paris.

But with Ash Wednesday looming over the festivities like a dark cloud of guilt, suddenly those grand gestures seemed a little, well, excessive. Maybe instead of a diamond necklace, you settled for a heartfelt card and a promise to give up watching reality TV for Lent. Romance at its finest, folks.

Of course, there were those who must have decided to embrace the cosmic absurdity of it all and combined the two holidays into one hilariously awkward celebration. Imagine celebrating over a candlelit dinner at a fancy restaurant, complete with a priest sprinkling ashes on diners’ foreheads between courses.

But perhaps the most amusing aspect of this collision of holidays is the clash of cultures it represented. On the one hand, you had the saccharine sweetness of Valentine’s Day — a celebration of love, romance, and all things pink and fluffy.

On the other, you had the solemnity of Ash Wednesday — a reminder of your mortality, penance, and the fleeting nature of earthly pleasures. It was like trying to mix champagne and ashes — a recipe for confusion, if ever there was one.

In the end, though, perhaps that’s the beauty of it all. Love and Lent may seem like strange bedfellows, but maybe that’s exactly what we need — a reminder that even in the midst of life’s silliest absurdities, there’s still room for love, laughter, and the occasional forehead full of ashes.

So, here’s to a Valentine’s Day that’s equal parts romance and repentance, laughter and lamentation. May your love be as enduring as your commitment to give up chocolates for Lent.

E-mail: mannyangeles27@gmail.com