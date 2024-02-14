Vic Rodriguez to PBBM: Stop your allies from pushing PI campaign

Former executive secretary, Vic Rodriguez, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday to advise his allies in Congress to stop pushing the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In a television interview, Rodriguez expressed his strong opposition to what he described as a “counterfeit” People Initiative, being pushed by some lawmakers from Congress and local government units.

“Naniniwala ako sa kabutihang puso ni Pangulong Marcos, na aking naging kaibigan na hanggng ngayon kaibigan ko, na sana ay pakialaman na niya, patigilin na niya itong mga ito (I believe in the good heart of President Marcos, who has been my friend until now, that I hope he will intervene and stop this) because it is causing so much division now,” he said.

Rodriguez stressed the current PI campaign breaks the unity they initially had built.

Asked what would make Marcos listen to him, Rodriguez responded. “I do not know. And I don’t want even to assume that he would listen to me that he’s going to listen to me.”

“But whether he view it as a friend, as a former official o kahit bilang isang Pilipino man lang (or even as an ordinary Filipino). Ako po ay nanawagan sa inyo ginoong Pangulo na patigilin na ninyo ang inyong mga alyado diyan sa Kongreso pati sa LGU huwag ho ninyong itulak itong People’s Initiative na huwad (I am appealing to Mr. President to stop your allies in Congress and LGUs in pushing this counterfeit People’s Initiative,” Rodriguez called on Marcos.

He noted that such a People’s Initiative does not recognize and give importance to the Constitution.

Rodriguez was among the personalities who joined the LGUs and supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, in attending a leadership forum dubbed “Hakbang ng Maisug” in Davao City last month.

It was followed by a prayer rally held against the PI signature campaign for Charter change.

He pointed out that the forum was not meant to attack Marcos, but a mere expression of ordinary people’s opposition to the PI "disrespecting the Consitution.

“Personally I did not come there para siraan aking kaibigan…ang pagkakaalam ko hanggang ngayon magkaibigan kami at wala kaming pinag-awayan, wala kaming diperensya at wala kaming hindi pinagkaintindihan (Personally I did not come there to insult my friend… as far as I know, we are fiend and we have quarrels, we have no difference and we have no misunderstanding),” he said.

Rodriguez said his attendance at the forum was an execution of his responsibility as an ordinary Filipino citizen who understands the current situation.

“I was there as a Filipino and again because I am not for sale…Hindi po matanggap na harapan ang paglapastangan sa ating Saligang batas (I cannot accept a direct disrespect to the Constitution,” he said.

“I did not utter any political statement. I was there because I stand with Davaoeños and with the Davao City that we are not for sale,” he pressed on.

Rodriguez said the title of the forum, 'Hakbang ng Maisug' (a Visayan term that means step by the brave) fits the current situation where ordinary Filipinos are standing against the PI campaign.

He said the courageous ones should stand up, especially now that the country is facing a divisive issue.

“Kailangan tumindig ang mga matatapang at mga may panininindigan, lalo na ngayon hinahamon na naman tayo ng kasalukuyang panahon na may gusto lumapastangan sa proseso ng People’s Initiative patungo sa lantarang paglapastangan sa Saligang batas (The brave and those with convictions must stand up, especially now that the current times are challenging us again with some people want to disrespect the process of the People's Initiative towards openly desecrating the Constitution),” he emphasized.

During the 2022 Presidential election campaign, Rodriguez recalled that he and then-candidate Marcos had agreed "to serve the country with honesty and integrity if given a chance by Filipino people."

“At ‘yun ang pamantayan nga sinunod ko (And that’s the standard I followed) all the time that I was in Malacañang,” he said.

Asked if he recognized his part being instrumental in putting Marcos to the Presidency, Rodriguez said: “With all humility, yes. That’s why I feel responsible to the many people whom we were able to convince to trust, believe, and hope for all the things that we laid down during the campaign.”

“And I am here now because I feel sad because this is not part of our agreed priorities if he gets the trust of the Filipino people to become the President,” he added.

Rodriguez said the PI was not part of pressing issues that he and Marcos talked about back then.

“No Charter change. And if at all, although we openly discussed that—strictly to confine on economic provisions and not political provisions, especially changing the government to presidential to parliamentary and most of all—not about the term limits,” he pointed out.