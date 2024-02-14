San Miguel storms back, bags 29th PBA crown

Count that as No. 29 for San Miguel Beer.

With their backs against the wall, the Beermen flaunted their hearts of a champion as they essayed a thrilling comeback to pull off a 104-102 victory over Magnolia and secure the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup title in Game 6 of their best-of-seven finals series last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Best Player of the Conference CJ Perez and Chris Ross knocked down crucial baskets in the final stretch to give San Miguel its 29th crown in franchise history that came on the same day the nation was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

With Perez and Ross catching fire, the Beermen were able to erase a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, 54-67, and 11-point cushion in the final period, 79-90, en route to winning the title of the season-opening conference.

Ross delivered the go-ahead three-pointer from the corner that gave the Beermen a 100-99 lead in the final 1:27 before the rest of the Beermen gave the Hotshots a dose of their own medicine by holding their ground on defense.

The vaunted San Miguel defense forced Calvin Abueva to commit a passing error, paving the way for Perez’s backbreaking three-pointer in the final 48 seconds to seal the win, 103-99.

“I really don’t know what to say because I didn’t expect this to happen,” said Perez, who was also named Most Valuable Player of the finals after averaging 18 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals in the six-game series.

Magnolia tried to fight back with Aris Dionisio knocking down a trey for a 102-103 deficit in the final 20 seconds, but Jericho Cruz held on to the ball following the missed free throws of June Mar Fajardo.

Cruz, then, split his charities for the final count.

“This championship is for Boss Bobby Huang, our boss,” said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent, while paying tribute to the late president of San Miguel.

The Beermen’s win extended the title drought of Magnolia, which last won a PBA crown in the Governors’ Cup in 2018.

It was also the Beermen’s second title in four conferences while sustaining their mastery of the Hotshots, whom they also beat in the Philippine Cup finals in 2018 and 2019.