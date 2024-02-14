PhilHealth increases benefits coverage by 30%

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, or PhilHealth, will be providing expanded benefits coverage for most of its packages starting today, 14 February 2024.

PhilHealth said the rates are now higher up to 30 percent which reduces out-of-own-pocket expenses of patients.

Lessen financial burden of patients

PhilHealth spokesperson Rey Baleña said the rates were adjusted to lessen the financial burden of patients from high inflation.

“The purpose of the adjustments is to reduce or lower patients’ unpaid medical expenses,” he said.

Previously, PhilHealth had already increased the rates of its benefits coverage for some patients suffering from certain conditions by over 30 percent over the past five years.

Their beneficiaries include patients needing dialysis. Baleña said its coverage was drastically changed to full coverage for one year of hospital service.

Also, patients of high-risk pneumonia have also already been receiving some financial relief, with over 30 percent coverage. Benefits were substantially raised from P32,000 to P90,100.

Increased benefits

Baleña also shared that PhilHealth previously ordered a 150 percent increase of benefits coverage for stroke patients.

Specifically, those who suffered from ischemic stroke obtain aid worth P76,000 from P28,000. Meanwhile, hemorrhagic conditions require P80,000 from P38,000.