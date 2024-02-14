PBBM ribs JPE: He wasn’t in Malolos Congress

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his Chief Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile is an “icon in the pantheon of Philippine history” as the former senator celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday.

In a speech during the celebration of Enrile’s centennial in Malacañang on Wednesday, Marcos praised his deep understanding of Philippine history and politics, calling him a great figure from the country’s past.

Marcos jokingly denied that Enrile had been a member of the Malolos Congress, which was the subject of some of the memes on his birthday.

“It is not true that he was a member of the Malolos Republic based on some of the memes,” Marcos said, eliciting laughter from the guests.

The revolutionary Congress was opened on 15 September 1898 at Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan. The country’s first President, Emilio Aguinaldo, presided over its the first session.

While he could not have possibly been in Aguinaldo’s Cabinet, Enrile has served in every government from President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to the present.

“He will be able to explain to you what happened hour-by-hour in the Malolos Republic because of his continuing study and dedication to increasing his knowledge and understanding of Philippine history, of Philippine politics, of the world in general,” Marcos Jr. said.

The President shared an anecdote about once finding Senator Enrile reading poetry and his response about wanting to “use parts of my brain that I do not normally use.”

He said he had asked Enrile for help with his work in government way before he became President in 2022.

Trusted confidante

“There was a time when I was protesting the vice-presidential election and I would often go to see Tito Johnny and I would say, ‘What do you think I should do? What advice can you give me?’ and he would provide me of course with the best advice that I could get,” Marcos said.

“I’m just so happy to have known him. First through my father and now as we have found work together. I must admit having him in my corner allows me to sleep better at night than if he were not there,” Marcos added.

The President said he has asked Enrile the million-dollar question: “What’s the secret?” to his longevity and continuing active life.

He quoted Enrile as saying: “I don’t know because I don’t feel like 100. I still feel the same.”

In a post, the Office of the President extended its birthday wishes to Enrile.

“The Office of the President extends warm birthday wishes to our Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, Juan Ponce Enrile,” the OP said on its official Facebook page.

“Your tireless efforts in serving our country are a constant inspiration to us all. Wishing you a year filled with joy and good health,” the OP said.

Enrile, who is referred to by his initials JPE, was a senator for four terms, a total of 22 years, before he became the President’s chief lawyer.

The longest-serving public servant is expected to receive the P100,000 cash gift given to Filipinos who mark their 100th birthday.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines and Harvard Law School, Enrile began his government career as a Finance undersecretary, followed by appointments to other government positions, notably as Justice secretary in 1968.

He was the Defense minister in the 1970s when Marcos Jr.’s father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., declared martial law.

The former lawmaker, however, played a pivotal role in the 1986 EDSA Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the elder Marcos’s regime and the Marcos family’s flight into exile.

In 2019, Enrile attempted to return to the Senate but fell short.

Subsequently, Marcos Jr. named him Chief Presidential Legal Counsel in July 2022.