PBBM praises Enrile's legacy at 100th birthday celebration

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile is an "icon in the pantheon of Philippine history" as the former senator celebrated his 100th birthday.

In his speech during the 100th birthday celebration of Enrile in Malacañang on Wednesday, Marcos praised Enrile's deep understanding of Philippine history and politics, calling him a great figure in the country's past.

Marcos Jr. also denied that Juan Ponce Enrile was a member of the Malolos Congress, which is something that memes make fun of.

"Although it was not true that he was a member of the Malolos Republic. Some of the memes have been trying to spread,” Marcos Jr. said.

“He will be able to explain to you hour-by-hour what happened in the Malolos republic because of his continuing study and his continuing dedication to increase his knowledge and understanding of Philippine history, of Philippine politics, of the world in general,” the Chief Executive added.

Marcos Jr. also shared a humorous anecdote about finding Senator Enrile reading poetry and his response of wanting to "use parts of my brain that I do not normally use."

He also said that he had asked Enrile for help with work in the government way before he became the President in 2022.

"There was a time when I was still protesting the vice-presidential election and I would often go to see Tito Johnny and I would say ‘what do you think I should do?’, ‘what advice can you bring me?’ and he would provide me of course the best advice that I could get,” the chief executive said.

“I’m just so happy to have known him. First through my father and now as we have found work together, I must admit to having him in my corner, allows me to sleep better at night than if he were not there,” added Marcos Jr.

The President also admitted asking Enrile the million-dollar question: "What's the secret?" to his longevity and continued active life.

According to the Chief Executive, Enrile said: "I don't know because I don't feel like 100. I still feel the same."

Enrile, whose initials are JPE, became a Senator for four terms, a total of 22 years before he became the Chief Presidential Counsel.

He is also expected to to receive the P100,000 centenarian cash gift along with other centenarians in the country.