P100-M worth of illegal drugs confiscated in 3 days in Central Visayas

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) yesterday disclosed the seizures of more than P100 million worth of illegal drugs within three days operations.

This was from 8 to 10 February 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare and spokesperson of PRO-7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin told the media that the police confiscated 14,796.46 grams of substance believed to be shabu valued at P110,615,928 and 60 grams of marijuana worth P7,200.

The three-day operations led the arrest of 214 drug personalities out of the 652 crime suspects.

The big haul was the seizure of 10 kilos of shabu worth P68 million from a suspect identified as Elmer Saguran, alias Budok, on A. Soriano Avenue in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, inside the Ludo Memorial Park. These were placed in Chinese teabags from Manila.

Pelare said the 10 kilos of shabu seized by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 (RPDEU) came following the seizure of 10 kilos in December 2023 from a condominium in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, the suspect admitted the illegal drugs came from Manila.

"While we recognize challenges here in Central Visayas against shabu, our commitment under the leadership of Brigadier General Anthony Aberin is down to the last trafficker. We are going to conduct operation , arrest these people, so that eventually, the supply that arrives in Central Visayas will stop," Pelare stressed.

The operations prompted Aberin to order a deeper investigation to identify the source of the illegal drugs and where they should be distributed in Central Visayas.

Aside from illegal drugs seizures and arrest of 214 illegal drugs suspects, PRO-7 nabbed 257 people in 140 operations against illegal gambling, 27 most wanted persons, and 130 other wanted persons were arrested.

A total of 144 unlicensed firearms were confiscated and 24 individuals arrested were now facing charges in court.