Mr. DIY Philippines: Trailblazing retail space with 500 stores strong

Mr. DIY Philippines, synonymous with affordability, variety, and quality, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey as a retail trailblazer in the Philippines. With the opening of its 500th store, Mr. DIY Philippines continues redefining the true meaning of expansion in retail.

From its humble beginnings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2005, Mr. DIY entered the Philippine market in 2018 with its inaugural store in Balagtas, Bulacan. Since then, the brand has rapidly expanded its footprint, reaching a remarkable 500 stores in less than six years. The exponential growth is a testament to Mr. DIY Philippines' commitment to improving the homes of Filipinos and contributing to the local economy through extensive employment opportunities.

The true essence of Mr. DIY Philippines' expansion lies in celebrating the 500th store and its unwavering dedication to providing a comfortable and wholesome family shopping experience. Each Mr. DIY store boasts an average size of 6,500 square feet, ensuring ample space for customers to explore the extensive range of products available.

With an impressive catalog of 18,000 types of products, Mr. DIY offers unparalleled variety and maintains some of the lowest prices in the market. The brand's commitment to assuring a wide product range, convenient locations nationwide, and products at Always Low Prices has positioned Mr. DIY is a preferred destination for Filipino shoppers.

Mr. DIY's strategic approach involves direct management and collaboration with prominent retailers and mall owners. The brand operates as a mini anchor tenant in major shopping destinations such as Ayala Malls, SM City, SM Center, SM Megacenter, SM Hypermarket & Savemore, Waltermart Community Malls, Puregold, Gaisano Malls, and freestanding stores in local communities solidifying its presence across the Philippines.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Roselle Andaya, CEO of Mr. DIY Philippines commented, "From our first store in Balagtas to reaching the 500th milestone, our journey has been about providing value to Filipino families. We started with a vision, and today, we are not just a retail brand but an integral part of the communities we serve. Mr. DIY is not just about growth; it's about giving every Filipino family an affordable means to improve their lifestyle."

In the pursuit of its business milestone, Mr. DIY Philippines has served more than 100 million customers from 2018 to 2023. The brand has also significantly contributed to local employment, hiring thousands of employees. With more than 500 operational stores nationwide, Mr. DIY Philippines has established a robust presence across the archipelago.

As Mr. DIY celebrates its 500th store milestone, the brand remains committed to enhancing the lives of Filipinos, fostering local employment, and consistently providing quality products at Always Low Prices.