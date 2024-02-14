DU30 to lead fresh prayer rally in Cebu

Cagayan de Oro City — Just as he promised at the first prayer rally where he unleashed a tirade against his successor, former President Rodrigo Duterte will again lead a candlelight prayer rally promoting Transparency, Accountability, Peace and Security, or TAPS, at Plaza sa Katawhan in Cebu City on 25 February, the anniversary of the Edsa People Power revolt.

In an advisory, the rally organizer called on all citizens who support the Constitution to join the prayer rally that will seek to expose the sorry state of the country’s political and economic landscape.

The rally will seek to counter the so-called People’s Initiative, or PI, that aims to amend the Constitution.

The prayer rally was originally set for 17 February but was moved to a later date in an announcement by former actress Vivian Velez on YouTube and Facebook that was shared by Duterte’s supporters.

“Our leaders are grinding our nation similar to the 1970s and 1980s,” the statement said.

Digong’s no. 2

The prayer rally is the second assembly to be led by Duterte. The first was on 28 January in Davao City where he hinted at breaking away from the country if the government continued to pursue the PI.

“Please take note that those traveling from outside Davao City, it would be much appreciated if you could take responsibility for shouldering your transportation and accommodations,” the advisory said.

The Davao rally’s agenda is the promotion of transparency, accountability, peace, and security.

Sources told Daily Tribune that former Cabinet members, retired military and police generals, and other leaders have joined forces to rally behind the former President and continue to pursue the political gains attained during the Duterte administration.