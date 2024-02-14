DOJ recommends charges vs owners of M/T Princess Empress

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday assured that those responsible for the Mindoro oil spill will be held accountable.

This as the Department of Justice recommended the fling of criminal charges against those responsible for the sinking of the MT/Princess Empress on 28 February 2023 leading to a massive oil spill along the coast of Oriental Mindoro.

“Negligence cannot be used as an excuse to destroy the environment and livelihood of people,” Remulla said, stressing, “It is important to be diligent on land and on our waters.”.

Yesterday, the DOJ disclosed its recommendation in filing the criminal charges against the parties responsible for the sinking of the ship carrying oil of the coast of Oriental Mindoro.

The charges have been initiated based on cases filed by the National Bureau of Investigation-Environmental Crime Division and Mayor Jennifer Cruz of Palo, Oriental Mindoro.

The respondents include RDC Reield Marines Services, Inc., the shipping company that owns and operates M/T Princess Empress, its corporate officers, certain employees, 19 Philippine Coast Guard personnel, and two Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) personnel. One individual is also implicated in multiple counts of Falsification by Private Individual, Multiple Use of Falsified Documents under Article 172 in relation to Article 171(2) of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), and Multiple counts of Falsification of Public or Official Documents under Article 171(4) of the RPC, as amended.

The panel of DOJ prosecutors, following a comprehensive evaluation of affidavits and evidence, uncovered irregularities in certain documents related to the construction and certificate of public convenience of M/T Princess Empress.

As a result the panel has recommended the filing of charges against the corporate officers of M/T Princess Empress, a MARINA personnel, and a private individual for multiple counts of falsification of public documents by a private individual, multiple use of falsified documents, and multiple counts of falsification of public or official documents.

The panel also found that RDC Reield Marine Services, Inc. submitted falsified documents, including a Construction Certificate and Affidavit of Ownership.

However, the charges against the other respondents have been recommended for dismissal due to a lack of probable cause.

The NBI-ECD initiated the aforementioned cases, which were subsequently filed before the DOJ in June 2023.