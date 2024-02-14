DHSUD changing Phl urban landscape

As the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development marks its fifth anniversary, its Secretary, Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the agency stands as a testament to the power of visionary governance and collaborative effort in transforming the Philippine urban landscape.

Born from the merger of key governmental bodies to streamline housing and urban development, the DHSUD is seen as redefining the concept of community and home for countless Filipinos.

Under the astute leadership of Secretary Acuzar, the agency has launched the “Pambansang Pabahay” program, a bold initiative that has set in motion 34 projects nationwide, aimed at providing affordable, resilient, and inclusive housing solutions.

The program, together with the visionary Pasig River Urban Development Project, epitomizes DHSUD’s commitment to a “Bagong Pilipinas” — an era of new beginnings for urban development and housing.

The department’s achievements are both broad and deep, impacting various facets of human settlements and urban development.

Solid financial foundation

With a staggering allocation of P250 billion by the Pag-IBIG Fund for housing and developmental loans, the DHSUD has laid a solid financial foundation to support its ambitious housing projects.

This financial commitment is further bolstered by a P12-billion revolving credit line for the National Housing Authority and an additional P929 million for the Social Housing Finance Corporation, ensuring a wide-reaching impact across various sectors of society.

The project exemplifies a comprehensive approach to urban renewal, aiming to improve not only the environmental health of the Pasig River but also to elevate the living standards of residents by transforming the riverbanks into accessible, green, and recreational areas, thus enriching the urban fabric of the city.

Rental increase cap

In a significant move to protect low-income families, DHSUD has capped an increase in rent in 2024 at four percent, demonstrating a strong commitment to safeguarding the interests of the most vulnerable segments of society.

The measure, coupled with the issuance of Executive Orders Nos. 34 and 35, has significantly enhanced the DHSUD’s capacity to deliver on its key programs, ensuring a more cohesive and integrated approach to national urban development and housing strategies.

The DHSUD’s role extends beyond the provision of housing to encompass policy formulation, environmental land use, urban planning and development, and community development.

In 2023 alone, the department issued licenses to 642 projects, safeguarding homebuyers and ensuring the conformance of these projects with national standards.

The registration of 15,839 real estate professionals further emphasizes the DHSUD’s commitment to buyer protection and industry regulation.

The department’s oversight of 24,571 registered homeowners’ associations highlights its dedication to community engagement and development.

On the urban development front, the DHSUD has made significant strides with 754 local government units adopting approved Comprehensive Land Use Plans, laying the groundwork for sustainable and resilient human settlements.

Philippine Urban Development Forum

The inaugural Philippine Urban Development Forum marked a milestone in the DHSUD’s journey, bringing together stakeholders from various sectors in the largest post-pandemic gathering of its kind, to discuss and shape the future of urban development in the Philippines.

As the DHSUD looks to the future, it carries with it a vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas” — a nation where every Filipino has a place to call home within their land.

This vision, supported by the department’s multifaceted achievements, serves as a beacon of hope and a blueprint for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban development.

As we celebrate the DHSUD’s fifth anniversary, we not only commemorating its past achievements but also look forward to the continued impact of its work on the Philippine urban landscape, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for all Filipinos.