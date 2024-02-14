Copyright registration doubles in 2023—IPOPHL

Proving that more and more Filipinos are now aware of the importance of copyright registration, the Intellectual Property Rights of the Philippines, or IPOPHL said copyright registration doubled last year.

Based on the data released by IPOPHL on Wednesday, copyright registrations totaled 6,522, a 76 percent increase from the 3,706 registrations in 2022.

“Books, pamphlets, articles, e-books, audiobooks, comics, novels and other writing categories account for over half (52.6%) of the copyright registrations. This was followed by audiovisual works and cinematographic works (18.1%); and computer programs, software, games and applications (8.8%),” the IPOPHL said.

With this, Director General Rowel Barba said the historic registrations for copyright are a product of IPOPHL’s continuous efforts to increase awareness and help people understand the importance of safeguarding their IP.

“Although copyright protection is provided automatically upon creation, registration certificates provide an added layer of protection to copyrighted works,” Barba added.

For his part, Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights director Emerson Cuyo said his office will be further intensifying its efforts to bridge copyright learning in the Philippines through various roadshows and furthering the reach of its Copyright Plus Program, which supports projects that empower underrepresented artists.

Cuyo also encouraged creatives to utilize the IP system, especially as copyright registration can be easily done online.

“In just a few clicks and just a few days, you can safeguard your works and navigate the future with greater confidence over the ownership of your works. Make the wise decision of registering today rather than regretting not having given your works enough protection,” Cuyo added.

In his feedback, a representative of the registrant emphasized the importance of copyright registration, noting that the official recognition from a certificate “signifies not only a legal acknowledgment but also a celebration of [one’s] dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to his art.”

Another registrant, an IP advocate and private law practitioner, commended the “convenient, simplified and systematic” registration process and the staff who were “proactive in advising and guiding the applicants during the entire process.”

“The BCCR’s streamlined record and deposit system is definitely a great help to the IP community,” the registrant added.”