Church in Bulacan collapsed, 44 hurt on Ash Wednesday

A church in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan collapsed on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 44 individuals wounded.

The city government of San Jose del Monte said the second floor of St. Peter Apostle Parish Church—which was made of wood—has started to sag around 9:35 a.m., today while residents are queuing for ash mark in the forehead—a traditional indulgence of wearing cross during ash Wednesday.

In a radio interview, SJDM city disaster risk and reduction management office head, Gina Ayson, said no fatalities were recorded during the incident, but affected residents sustained minor bruises.

Of the total wounded individuals, 34 of them were immediately brought to the nearest hospitals within the city.

Ayson said 24 hurt individuals were brought to Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte, 9 to Tala Hospital; 5 to Brigino General Hospital; 3 is in Skyline Hospital; 2 to Labpro Diagnostic Center, and a patient to Grace General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ayson said the city government decided to temporarily close the church while the assessment by the city engineering and building officials as well as clearing operations are ongoing.

“After we assessed and cleared the area, that’s the time we can again allow people to enter inside the church,” she said in Filipino.

Ayson said the church structure, including the mezzanine area, is already old.