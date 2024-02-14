Cebu gov targets cheap cement for infra

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday disclosed that she met with four cement manufacturers based in Cebu for them to collaborate for cheaper cement supplies.

Garcia proposed that Capitol will directly purchase cement by bulk from the factories and sell it to contractors that are undertaking various Provincial government-funded infrastructure projects across the province.

She also highlighted that Capitol is embarking on ramp-up spending on infrastructure projects, with over 50 percent of the Provincial government’s budget this year allocated for important public infrastructure such as roads, bridges and edifices, among others.

Garcia also stressed that transacting directly with cement manufacturers for Capitol’s cement needs would likely help save in terms of spending for cement procurement.

The meeting was attended by Belgium Consul Enrison Benedicto, the CEO of Mabuhay Filcement Inc. based in San Fernando town, Tsutomo Hirobe, Taiheiyo Cement vice president for operations in San Fernando, Atty. Christer Gaudiano, Cemex Holdings Philippines director, operator of Apo Cement in the City of Naga, and Cathy Chua, executive vice president of Century Peak Corp based in Pinamungajan town.

Currently, the market on cement is being sold at price ranges from P170 to P230 and Garcia asked the companies to come up with their proposal as to the lowest price that they could give to the Provincial government as a bulk cement buyer.