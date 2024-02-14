Apo Whang-od awarded Presidential Medal of Merit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that Apo Whang-Od's contributions to the preservation of Philippine traditional arts and practices cannot be overstated.

Marcos Jr. made the remarks as he awarded the esteemed Presidential Medal of Merit to renowned indigenous tattoo artist, whose real name is Maria Whang-Od Oggay, on Wednesday.

This recognition cements Apo Whang-Od's status as a national treasure and celebrates her lifelong dedication to preserving and sharing the unique cultural heritage of the Kalinga people.

In his speech in Malacañang, Marcos Jr. said the country is honoring Apo Whang-od for works that have made her and the country famous, for other achievements that make her a Filipina worthy of respect and admiration.

"She is a pioneer in shattering gender stereotypes, venturing into tattooing when it was just a man’s exclusive preserve," Marcos Jr. said.

"She is a keeper of oral traditions and a mentor, teaching a new generation of artists, thus ensuring that her art form lives on to tell tales of her community’s history," Marcos Jr. added.

The legendary mambabatok, known for her traditional hand-tapping technique, received the award alongside other Outstanding Government Workers of 2023.

This recognition comes on top of her 2018 Dangal ng Haraya award for Intangible Cultural Heritage, solidifying her status as a national treasure.

The Dangal ng Haraya award is bestowed upon contemporary Filipino creators, cultural advocates, and scholars, as well as artistic or cultural collectives, historical organizations, foundations, and councils, in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments in their respective domains, which have profoundly influenced and enriched Philippine culture and arts.

"As Apo Whang-Od’s works appeal to diverse cultures and across political divides, she becomes an enabler for unity and an example of an idea that binds us all. She is truly a national treasure," Marcos Jr. said.

Whang-Od's tattoos have gained recognition both domestically and internationally, drawing tourists to her village in search of her expertise. Her grandnieces serve as her successors, guaranteeing the preservation of this ancient art form for future generations.