44 injured as church collapses during Ash Wednesday Mass in Bulacan

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, BULACAN — A church crumbled during the morning Ash Wednesday Mass in Barangay Tungkong Mangga in this city, injuring 44 churchgoers in the process.

According to the City of San Jose Del Monte Public Information Office, 44 churchgoers were injured when the upper level of the St. Peter Apostle Parish Church collapsed passed 7:00 a.m. this Wednesday. Those injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

“As of 9:35 a.m., 44 were reported injured. 24 were sent to the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte, nine to the Tala Hospital, five to the Brigino General Hospital, three to Skyline Hospital, two to Labpro Diagnostic Center, and one at the Grace General Hospital,” the office stated.

Personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council including the San Jose Del Monte City Police Station, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Engineering Office, City Traffic Management - Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group, City Health Office, and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office immediately responded to the area.

Witnesses stated that someone screamed, followed by shouting, as part of the second floor of the church collapsed. Currently, a clearing operation is being conducted at the St. Peter Apostle Parish Church.

Mayor Arthur B. Robes personally went to the area to inspect the church and assess the situation. The official assured that the victims are taken to medical facilities and given proper medical treatment. The city government aims to pay for the medical expenses of the victims.