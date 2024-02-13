UnionBank clinches the Agora 'Marketing Company of the Year' Award

In a groundbreaking achievement for the banking sector, UnionBank has made history by clinching the prestigious "Marketing Company of the Year" award at the 42nd Agora Awards, held at Shangri-La the Fort in Bonifacio Global City. This remarkable feat not only distinguishes UnionBank as the first bank in decades to receive such an honor but also adds another significant milestone to the bank's illustrious 42-year journey.

Typically, banks land on something other than the list of brands people associate with excellent customer experience. That's because most consumers have been used to bearing the pains and inconveniences of banking, like long lines, hours of waiting, limited business hours, voluminous document requirements, and poor customer service.