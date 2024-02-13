SM Prime, DOTr breaks ground on EDSA Busway Concourse project

The Department of Transportation, or DOTr, in partnership with SM Prime Holdings, is eying to finish the EDSA Busway Concourse by early third quarter to better serve Filipino road users.

The DoTr and SM Prime broke ground for the project to signal the start of its construction on Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the EDSA Busway Concourse will be constructed first in SM North EDSA to provide commuters a convenient access to the EDSA Busway.

He said SM Prime has also committed to build EDSA Busway, Ortigas Station, ASEANA EDSA Busway Station, and Macapagal EDSA Busway Station.

“This concourse leading to the busway should be counted as a CSR or corporate social responsibility initiative that addresses one of DOTr's goals—accessibility,” he added.

The EDSA Busway Bridge with Concourse will have a concierge, ticketing booth, and turnstiles for the Automatic Fare Collection System.

Ramps and elevators

Ramps and elevators will also be available to provide accessibility for PWDs, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

The DOTr collaborated with the Department of Public Works and Highway, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the Local Government of Quezon City to establish the EDSA Busway.

The project includes a footbridge at SM North EDSA and SM Megamall, as well as a ground station at SM MOA.

The modern and sustainable walkways will facilitate movement between users and connect them to commercial, business, leisure, and employment services within Metro Manila.

The walkways are a major component of the EDSA Busway.

They are intended for commuters using the EDSA Busway stations and pedestrians crossing EDSA from one side to the other.

Private sector collaboration

Bautista reiterated that collaboration with the private sector will help fast-track the completion of vital transport projects such as MRT-7, the Metro Manila Subway Project, Common Station, and the link between MRT-3 and LRT-1.