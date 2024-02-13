Senators flag PIRMA’s refusal to submit 'EDSA-pwera' donor list

The senators on Tuesday flagged People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action or PIRMA's refusal to submit substantial documents on their "EDSA-pwera" television advertisement to the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation as the inquiry on signature campaign on People’s Initiative for Charter change resumed.

Senator Imee Marcos, who chairs the senate panel leading the inquiry, said PIRMA failed to submit documents on the list of advertisement donors and the proof of payment of the donors' tax.

Marcos said the documents were particularly requested by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III during the first hearing on the PI signature campaign last two weeks ago.

“From the PIRMA, we still have not received the actual cost of printing of the signature forms. I think Rep. Rodante Marcoleta made some estimates and they were significant sums and yet we do not have the cost of printing,” she added.

PIRMA lead convenor Noel Oñate said the donors didn’t want to reveal their names publicly.

“The reasons that they give is that they have concerns on privacy, they have concerns in their security… They support the constitutional change but they are concerned about their privacy and I think maybe thought about it… that it is deemed important that their security and family is higher than their concern in People’s Initiative,” said Oñate.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the PI, if pushed through, is also a constitutional process.

“It needs transparency and accountability for those who are pushing for it. Especially on advertising that we asking for. No one asked Mr. Oñate, and they revealed themselves the ads cost P55 million so I would still insist Madame Chair on the request of my minority floor leader, as promised by Mr. Oñate two weeks ago, be submitted to the committee,” Hontiveros stressed.

“Perhaps Madam Chair, upon the advice of our legal team maybe we could explore the issuance of a subpoena duces tecum,” she added.

Marcos, however, disclosed that the subpoena has already been issued by the panel requiring the PIRMA to submit documents on the actual cost of printing signature forms, the list of donors, and the proof of payment of donors’ tax as well as the invoice and official receipt for the advertisement “EDSA-pwera.”

“The chair who is not famous for patience, who very very patiently reminding you time and again to please submit the requested document,” Marcos told PIRMA.

“We confirm receipt of the subpoena duces tecum last night at around 7:30 p.m. and we filed our compliance this morning,” Lawyer Alex Avisado, PIRMA’s legal counsel, responded.

Marcos asked. “Are you telling us that we are in fact in receipt of the documents requested by minority leader Pimentel?.”

Avisado replied. “Some of the documents are there your honor.”

The PIRMA’s legal counsel reiterated Oñate’s explanations that some of the contributors refused to be named.

“That’s why Mr. Oñate wasn’t able to continue because… he was forced to return the contributions and we attached our compliance—the withdrawal slips showing Mr. Oñate withdrew substantial amounts and returned the contributions of some of his friends,” Avisado said.

Senator Nancy Binay quizzed the PI proponents about the identity of their donors amid suddenly invoking privacy.

“Shouldn't they be ready and proud to declare that they are advocating this Charter change, this people's initiative? That's why I'm surprised that all of a sudden, it seems to me, that they no longer believe the advocacy they funded,” she said.

Marcos also questioned the conflicting billing statements submitted by the PIRMA and Gana Atienza Avisado Law Offices for the television advertisement.

“You earlier said the TV ads costs P55 million. What we initially understand is P27.5 million,” she said.

Oñate replied. “Yes, I think I withdrew more than that.”

“But I am confused because the billing statement of Gana is P211,935,786. Why it suddenly ballooned?,” Marcos asked, citing documents that were submitted to the panel.

Avisado explained that the more than P211 million cost was a quotation for the entire eight-week TV ads campaign.

He said Oñate’s P55 million represents the payment good for the two-week campaign.

“But, unfortunately, it only aired for a few days,” he added.

“This looks like a bill. Parang bayad na ito,” Marcos said.

Avisado, however, stressed the handed document to the panel chair was just a quotation invoice.

Marcos said PIRMA must submit the proper documents such as a receipt and voucher, that would reflect the convener’s P55 million payment for the TV ads.

“We already requested Mr. Greg Garcia, our advertising guy, the creative firm to submit so we could comply an official receipt or invoice. We will submit that as soon as possible Madam Chair,” Avisado said.

Marcos also urged Garcia to physically attend in the inquiry to clarify on the matter.