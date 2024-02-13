Poll listing resumes

The Commission on Elections on Monday started its seven-month voter registration period for the 2025 national and local elections.

The poll body also launched on Monday its nationwide Register Anywhere Program and Special RAP.

“As a continuation of last year’s very successful RAP, which was awarded the ‘Election Ergonomy Award’ by the Association of Election Management Bodies in Lisbon, Portugal, it is now a nationwide and institutionalized program, as the RAP, which was also started total in all HUCs, capital cities, and capital municipalities of our country,” Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said.

“This day also witnessed the launch of SRAP of the Comelec in various government agencies, religious organizations and educational institutions,” Laudiangco added.

Around 170 malls across the country are expected to host its RAP for voter registration.

This comes after Comelec signed a memorandum of agreement with SM Supermalls, Robinson Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Filinvest Malls.

In 2022, Comelec launched its pilot test for RAP in five selected malls in Metro Manila and some provinces.

Meanwhile, Comelec’s offices will be open from Mondays to Saturdays, except for holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voter registration in RAP sites will be until 31 August while Filipinos have until 30 September to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections.