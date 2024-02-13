LATEST

Politician's initiative

LOOK: The Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation on Tuesday, 13 February, began a public hearing on Signature Campaign for People's Initiative and Providing for a System of Initiative and Referendum, Privilege Speech of Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa dated 23 January 2024, "Politician's Initiative" and all interpellations and manifestations thereon, and Privilege Speech of Sen. Risa Hontiveros dated 29 January 2024 about People's Initiative. Senator Imee Marcos presides over the inquiry.