Not all that glitters is gold

Getting caught up in the whirlwind of information and opinions is easy. As we scroll through our social media feeds and newspaper pages, we are bombarded by sponsored content and flashy ads — some crossing the line from promotion to defamation.

The recent debacle surrounding a paid advertisement accusing a land transportation chief of corruption seems like a tale as old as time, and it’s high time we shined a light on the dark side of unfair attacks.

Paid advertisements are the new soapboxes of our digital age. They allow anyone with a budget and an agenda to broadcast their message far and wide, reaching audiences that were once out of reach. But with great power comes great responsibility; unfortunately, not everyone plays by the rules.

In the case of the LTO chief Vigor Mendoza, a paid advertisement took aim at the agency and his integrity, hurling accusations of corruption without a shred of concrete evidence. Similar to the arcade game “Whack-a-Mole,” the reputations are the moles and baseless accusations are the mallets. It’s unfair and unjust, and it’s time to call it out.

What’s particularly insidious about these attacks is their potential to sway public opinion with nothing more than smoke and mirrors. We’re all susceptible to the power of suggestion, and when a well-placed ad whispers “corruption” in our ears, it’s hard not to let it linger in the back of our minds. It’s a dangerous game of perception versus reality, with higher stakes than ever.

All is not lost, though. We have the power to demand better, hold advertisers accountable for their claims, and seek out the truth behind the catchy materials. It’s a call to action for critical thinking, skepticism in the face of sensationalism, and a return to the values of fairness and justice.

We’re all for holding our leaders accountable, but there’s a right and a wrong way to do it. And this paid advertisement? It’s the wrong way to throw a punch in the dark and hope it lands on the right person.

First, accusations without solid evidence are like a car without wheels — they don’t get you far. It’s easy to throw around words like “corruption” and “scandal,” but it’s just hot air without concrete proof. Before we start casting stones, let’s ensure we have some rocks in our hands.

Secondly, accusations, especially when plastered all over the internet, can tarnish a person’s reputation faster than you can say “unfair.” It is about hurt feelings and real consequences for people’s careers and livelihood.

Looking at the bigger picture, when we start flinging accusations without basis, we’re not just targeting an individual — we’re eroding trust in our institutions and chipping away at the foundation of our society, one baseless accusation at a time.

Accusations of corruption are serious business, and they should be treated as such. Instead of resorting to paid advertisements and public shaming, let’s focus on due process and the rule of law by demanding transparency and accountability.

Take a moment to pause and question the next time you encounter a paid advertisement making wild accusations. Ask for evidence, seek out opposing viewpoints, and remember that not everything that glitters is gold.

We owe it to ourselves and our society to be discerning consumers of information and reject the unfair attacks that seek to divide us.

There are human beings on the other end of those accusations whose reputation hangs in the balance. Let’s strive for fairness, integrity, and kindness in our public discourse. After all, we’re all in this wild world together.